‘Some Like It Hot’, ‘Leopoldstadt’ Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards

The Outer Critics Circle has named Some Like It Hot as the year’s Best New Broadway Musical and Leopoldstadt as Best New Broadway Play, the organization announced today.
The Circle, made up of writers on New York theater for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, also named Parade in the musical revival category, and Topdog/Underdog as the outstanding play revival.
In all, Some Like It Hot topped the list in number of wins – five, in all – with Leopoldstadt coming in second with three awards.
Winners of the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, May 25 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for The Performing Arts.
Here is the complete list of winners:
Outstanding New Broadway Musical
Some Like It Hot
Outstanding New Broadway Play
Leopoldstadt
Outstanding New Off Broadway Musical
The Harder They Come
Outstanding New Off Broadway Play
Downstate
John Gassner Award for New American Play (Preferably by a New Playwright)
Fat Ham by James Ijames
Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Topdog/Underdog
Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)
Parade
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical
J. Harrison Ghee – Some Like It Hot
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical
Alex Newell – Shucked
Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play
Sean Hayes – Good Night, Oscar
Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play
Brandon Uranowitz – Leopoldstadt
Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off Broadway Play
Bill Irwin – Endgame
Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off Broadway Play
K. Todd Freeman – Downstate
Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off Broadway Musical
Jonathan Groff – Merrily We Roll Along
Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off Broadway Musical
Lindsay Mendez – Merrily We Roll Along
Outstanding Solo Performance
Jodie Comer – Prima Facie
Outstanding New Score
Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman – Some Like It Hot
Outstanding Book of a Musical
Robert Horn – Shucked
Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)
Beowulf Boritt – New York, New York
Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)
Gregg Barnes – Some Like it Hot
Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)
Tim Lutkin – Life of Pi
Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)
Joshua D. Reid – A Christmas Carol
Outstanding Video or Projection Design (Play or Musical)
Andrzej Goulding – Life of Pi
Outstanding Orchestrations
Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen – Some Like It Hot
Outstanding Director of a Musical
Michael Arden – Parade
Outstanding Choreography
Susan Stroman – New York, New York
Outstanding Director of a Play
Patrick Marber – Leopoldstadt
Special Achievement Award
B.H. Barry, one of the world’s foremost fight directors, in recognition of a distinguished six-decade career capped off with Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.
WINNER TALLIES
5 – Some Like It Hot
3 – Leopoldstadt
2 – Downstate
2 – Life of Pi
2 – Merrily We Roll Along
2 – New York, New York
2 – Parade
2 – Shucked
1 – A Christmas Carol
1 – Endgame
1 – Fat Ham
1 – Good Night, Oscar
1 – Prima Facie
1 – The Harder They Come
1 – Topdog/Underdog
Must Read Stories
Subscribe to Deadline Breaking News Alerts and keep your inbox happy.