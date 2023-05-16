‘Some Like It Hot’, ‘Leopoldstadt’ Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards

NaTasha Yvette Williams and the cast of 'Some Like It Hot'

The Outer Critics Circle has named Some Like It Hot as the year’s Best New Broadway Musical and Leopoldstadt as Best New Broadway Play, the organization announced today.

The Circle, made up of writers on New York theater for out-of-town newspapers and national publications, also named Parade in the musical revival category, and Topdog/Underdog as the outstanding play revival.

In all, Some Like It Hot topped the list in number of wins – five, in all – with Leopoldstadt coming in second with three awards.

Winners of the 72nd Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards will be honored at a ceremony on Thursday, May 25 at the Bruno Walter Auditorium at Lincoln Center’s New York Public Library for The Performing Arts.

Here is the complete list of winners:

Outstanding New Broadway Musical

Some Like It Hot

Outstanding New Broadway Play

Leopoldstadt

Outstanding New Off Broadway Musical

The Harder They Come

Outstanding New Off Broadway Play

Downstate

John Gassner Award for New American Play (Preferably by a New Playwright)

Fat Ham by James Ijames

Outstanding Revival of a Play (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Topdog/Underdog

Outstanding Revival of a Musical (Broadway or Off-Broadway)

Parade

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical

J. Harrison Ghee – Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical

Alex Newell – Shucked

Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Play

Sean Hayes – Good Night, Oscar

Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Play

Brandon Uranowitz – Leopoldstadt

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off Broadway Play

Bill Irwin – Endgame

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off Broadway Play

K. Todd Freeman – Downstate

Outstanding Lead Performer in an Off Broadway Musical

Jonathan Groff – Merrily We Roll Along

Outstanding Featured Performer in an Off Broadway Musical

Lindsay Mendez – Merrily We Roll Along

Outstanding Solo Performance

Jodie Comer – Prima Facie

Outstanding New Score

Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman – Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Book of a Musical

Robert Horn – Shucked

Outstanding Scenic Design (Play or Musical)

Beowulf Boritt – New York, New York

Outstanding Costume Design (Play or Musical)

Gregg Barnes – Some Like it Hot

Outstanding Lighting Design (Play or Musical)

Tim Lutkin – Life of Pi

Outstanding Sound Design (Play or Musical)

Joshua D. Reid – A Christmas Carol

Outstanding Video or Projection Design (Play or Musical)

Andrzej Goulding – Life of Pi

Outstanding Orchestrations

Bryan Carter and Charlie Rosen – Some Like It Hot

Outstanding Director of a Musical

Michael Arden – Parade

Outstanding Choreography

Susan Stroman – New York, New York

Outstanding Director of a Play

Patrick Marber – Leopoldstadt

Special Achievement Award

B.H. Barry, one of the world’s foremost fight directors, in recognition of a distinguished six-decade career capped off with Camelot at Lincoln Center Theater.

WINNER TALLIES

5 – Some Like It Hot

3 – Leopoldstadt

2 – Downstate

2 – Life of Pi

2 – Merrily We Roll Along

2 – New York, New York

2 – Parade

2 – Shucked

1 – A Christmas Carol

1 – Endgame

1 – Fat Ham

1 – Good Night, Oscar

1 – Prima Facie

1 – The Harder They Come

1 – Topdog/Underdog