‘Only Murders In The Building’ Gets Season 3 Premiere Date On Hulu

Hulu’s Emmy-nominated Only Murders in the Building will premiere its third season Tuesday, August 8. The date was announced Tuesday as part of Disney’s upfront presentation.

Only Murders in the Building follows three strangers (Steve Martin, Martin Short and Selena Gomez) who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one. When a grisly death occurs inside their exclusive Upper West Side apartment building, the trio suspects murder and employs their precise knowledge of true crime to investigate the truth.

As they record a podcast of their own to document the case, the three unravel the complex secrets of the building that stretch back years. Perhaps even more explosive are the lies they tell one another. Soon, the endangered trio comes to realize that a killer might be living amongst them as they race to decipher the mounting clues before it’s too late.

The series hails from co-creators and writers Martin and John Hoffman. They also executive produce along with Short, Gomez, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and Jess Rosenthal. The series is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.