Oliver Trevena Signs First-Look Unscripted Deal With MAK Pictures

EXCLUSIVE: Oliver Trevena, who recently starred alongside Gerard Butler in Plane, is moving further into unscripted content.

The actor has struck a first-look deal for unscripted programming with MAK Pictures, the production company behind Netflix’s Car Masters: Rust to Riches.

Trevena and MAK Pictures are already working on several series focused around extraordinary businesses, as well as documentaries in the sports space.

Mak Pictures, which is repped by UTA, also produces series including Discovery’s Everest’s Greatest Mystery and Finding Amelia as well as 28 Days Haunted.

Trevena has also starred in films including The Bricklayer alongside Nina Dobrev and Aaron Eckhart and just wrapped production on Paradox Effect alongside Olga Kurylenko and Harvey Keitel.

He also recently co-founded Caliwater with Vanessa Hudgens.

“My travels all over the world have really opened my eyes to all the amazing people and stories that are completely untapped,” said Trevena. “Continuing my work with MAK Pictures will allow me to do what I naturally already love: bringing people together and coming up with really unique concepts.”

“Oliver’s breadth of experience in all facets of entertainment and business are fertile ground for new ideas,” said Mark Kadin, founder of MAK Pictures. “He knows how to bring people together and find new, innovative ways into creative material.”