Oakland Athletics Play-By-Play Broadcaster Apologizes For Apparent On-Air Racial Slur

The Oakland Athletics promised to take action against their play-by-play broadcaster, Glen Kuiper Jr., who apologized Friday after an on-air slip that resulted in an apparent racial slur.

Kuiper later apologized during the sixth inning of the A’s game against the Kansas City Royals.

The situation happened during the pregame, when Kuiper and broadcast partner Dallas Braden said they visited the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum in Kansas City. In relating the story, Kuiper mispronounced the word “Negro,” making it sound like a slur.

Kuiper gave a vague apology later in the broadcast.

“Welcome back to Kauffman Stadium. I just want to … a little earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to,” Kuiper said. “And I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. And like I said, I just wanted to apologize for that.”

The A’s organization released a Twitter statement condemning the action. The team promised to “address the situation.” .

“The language used by Glen Kuiper during today’s pregame broadcast is unacceptable. The Oakland Athletics do not condone such language. We are working to address the situation,” the A’s said.

Kuiper is the brother of Giants broadcaster Duane Kuiper. He has been with the A’s broadcast team since 2006.