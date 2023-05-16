Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

‘The Conners’ Renewed For Season 6 At ABC

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Cannes Disruptors Exclusive: Scorsese, DiCaprio & De Niro On How They Found The Emotional Handle For Their Epic 'Killers Of The Flower Moon'
Read the full story

‘Not Dead Yet’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

Not Dead Yet renewed for Season 2
Gina Rodriguez in 'Not Dead Yet' ABC/Scott Everett White

Not Dead Yet is very much alive. ABC has renewed the hit workplace comedy series starring Gina Rodriguez for a second season. The news was announced Tuesday ahead of Disney/ABC’s upfront presentation in New York.

Related Story

We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson (This Is Us, The Real O’Neals), Not Dead Yet is based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up. It follows Nell Stevens (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

RELATED: New Series On Broadcast Networks In 2023-24: Photo Gallery

Johnson and Windsor executive produce with Rodriguez, Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. The series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

RELATED: ABC Picks Up Kaitlin Olson-Led ‘High Potential’ Series From Drew Goddard

ABC also announced the Season 6 renewal for The Conners today. They join previously announced scripted series renewals including Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Will Trent, The Rookie and The Good Doctor.

RELATED: 2023 ABC Pilots & Series Orders

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad