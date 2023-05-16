‘Not Dead Yet’ Renewed For Season 2 By ABC

Not Dead Yet is very much alive. ABC has renewed the hit workplace comedy series starring Gina Rodriguez for a second season. The news was announced Tuesday ahead of Disney/ABC’s upfront presentation in New York.

From creators David Windsor and Casey Johnson (This Is Us, The Real O’Neals), Not Dead Yet is based on Alexandra Potter’s 2020 book Confessions of a Forty-Something F**k Up. It follows Nell Stevens (Rodriguez), a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind 10 years ago. When she lands the only job she can find – writing obituaries – Nell starts getting life advice from an unlikely source.

Johnson and Windsor executive produce with Rodriguez, Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh. The series is produced by 20th Television, part of Disney TV Studios.

ABC also announced the Season 6 renewal for The Conners today. They join previously announced scripted series renewals including Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19, Will Trent, The Rookie and The Good Doctor.

