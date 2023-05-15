Nolwenn Leroy To Lead TF1 Thriller Series ‘Brocéliande’

Singer-songwriter and actress Nolwenn Leroy will lead Brocéliande, a thriller drama series for France’s TF1. Filming on a six-part series is underway in Brittany.

Leroy will play admired biologist Fanny Legoff, who returns to Brocéliande University from Paris after 15 years in Paris after leaving under suspicion she was involved in the disappearance of her friend Laura. She goes back after receiving a machete with dried blood in the post along with a letter accusing her of being responsible, and takes part in a seminar but a student soon disappears in a similar way to Laura as history repeats.

Banijay France label Shine Fiction is co-producing with Les Films du Printemps, with Banijay Rights taking international sales. Isabelle Polin, Thomas Boullé and Eric Delafosse are writing, with Bruno Garcia directing.

Dominique Farrugia, Managing Director and Producer at Shine Fiction called the series “an important milestone in solidifying Shine Fiction’s pipeline of ambitious high-end content for the French and international market. Paired with a renowned cast, Brocéliande is guaranteed to be a gripping drama and a must-see for audiences.”

Shine Fiction officially launched in September 2021 and last year landed a debut order for Serial Lover, an M6 series co-produced with Sibaro Films that we revealed in August last year.