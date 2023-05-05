Nina Dobrev Comedy ‘Sick Girl’ Heads To Cannes Market; First Look Images Revealed

EXCLUSIVE: LA-based firm Jackrabbit Media is launching international sales on Nina Dobrev (The Vampire Diaries) comedy Sick Girl ahead of the Cannes market.

Jennifer Cram’s feature directorial debut follows Wren Pepper, played by Dobrev, a woman who feels her lifelong friends are slipping away. In a desperate attempt to bring her crew back together, Wren blurts out a lie that quickly spins out of control, taking them all on a wild ride and leaving Wren torn between the newfound attention she’s receiving and her guilt over a lie that could end the friendships she cherishes so deeply.

Supporting cast includes Wendi McLendon-Covey (The Goldbergs), Sherry Cola (Good Trouble), Brandon Mychal Smith (She’s All That), Stephanie Koening (Into the Storm), Hayley Magnus (The Dressmaker), Dan Bakkedahl (Veep) and Ray McKinnon (Deadwood).

Above and below are first look images from the movie, which has music from Fall Out Boy singer Patrick Stump.

Financed by LA-based production company Whereabouts Unknown, pic was produced by Cassidy Lunnen, Emmy-winning casting director John Papsidera, and Sean McEwen. Dobrev is among exec producers alongside Takashi Cheng. The sales deal was negotiated by Lunnen and Jackrabbit CEO Jack Campbell.

The film shot more than three years ago but was held up in part by Covid.

Campbell said: “We are delighted to be representing Sick Girl in Cannes this year. This film has all the elements of a great comedy – a talented cast, a relatable storyline, and a fresh perspective on female friendships. We believe it will resonate with audiences around the world and we can’t wait to bring it to them.”

The Vampire Diaries actress Dobrev is also known for XXX: The Return Of Xander Cage, Netflix comedy Love Hard and upcoming Netflix pic The Out-Laws.