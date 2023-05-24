You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Nikki Haley To Participate In CNN Town Hall Moderated By Jake Tapper

Nikki Haley
Peter Zay/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley will participate in a live CNN presidential town hall next month in Iowa, the network said Wednesday. The announcement comes just weeks after the network held a town hall with GOP presidential candidate Donald Trump, moderated by Kaitlan Collins, in New Hampshire.

CNN anchor and chief Washington correspondent Jake Tapper will moderate the Haley event, which will air at 8 p.m. ET on June 4.

The former South Carolina governor is one of many Republicans in a growing field of candidates who are vying for the party’s presidential nomination and who are heavily focused on Iowa – a state early in the primary election calendar that can make or break a campaign’s momentum.

Haley, who served almost two years as US ambassador to the United Nations during the Trump administration, has had to navigate running against her former boss and the current GOP front-runner.

The first woman elected as governor of South Carolina, Haley is also running against South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, who she first appointed to the US Senate in 2012 to fill a vacancy left by Sen. Jim DeMint upon his retirement.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy and talk radio host Larry Elder are also running for the GOP nomination, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce his candidacy for president Wednesday evening.

The Iowa venue will be announced in the coming days.

