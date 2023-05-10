‘Night Court’ Finale Welcomes Back Original Cast Member Marsha Warfield As Roz

SPOILER ALERT: The following story reveals major plot points from tonight’s Season 1 finale of NBC’s Night Court.

NBC’s Night Court wrapped up its freshman season on Tuesday night with a bang!

It’s been more than three decades since the comedy series Night Court wrapped up its ninth and final season and thanks to the revival of the same name, fans reconnected with one of the original characters—a bailiff.

In the final beats of the episode titled “The Honorable Dan Fielding, Part 2,” court is in session with Judge Fielding (John Larroquette) presiding over a new case involving a fight that went down at a Bachelorette party in the French Quarter.

His bailiff calls for the bride-to-be to enter court and when he sees her, he is in utter shock and dismay.

“Roz?” he said with his mouth agape.

Yes, Marsha Warfield is back as Roz and her partying antics have got her in a bit of trouble.

(l-r) John Larroquette as Dan Fielding, Marsha Warfield as Roz

“Fielding, they made you a judge?” she asks her former work colleague.

Roz then summons the bailiff to come back and demands to be taken back to jail.

Fielding, sporting a wide grin responds, “She loves me.”

Warfield spoke to Deadline about being back at Night Court and whether or not she will return.

DEADLINE: How have you been liking the new Night Court?

I’ve been a supporter of the project since I first heard about it. I’m excited about this franchise and that someone cared about it so much that they wanted to reboot it and put their own spin on it. So I was definitely excited when they called me to do the project.

DEADLINE: What has Roz been up to?

Roz is now a private investigator and she gets into a little trouble and we have to see how she’ll get out of it. What’s interesting and fun about it is seeing Roz and Dan back in the same place all these years later.

DEADLINE: What was that reunion like?

It’s like trying on your prom dress and it fits. [Laughs] I wouldn’t know that feeling because there’s no way I can fit back in my prom dress but I can imagine it would be a wonderful thing.

DEADLINE: What was your experience like getting back into character? Did it take a minute?

Nah, not at all. It was like being back home. Roz was always very comfortable for me so I never really had to stretch for her. I had the best job on the show which was basically to call them all idiots; it was very easy to get back into character.

DEADLINE: This new Night Court has a new bailiff, Donna “Gurgs” Gurganous, played by Lacretta. As a former bailiff, how are you liking the new bailiff?

I think she’s great and a nice person to be around. I told her and I’ll tell the world, I hope the show does everything for her that it did for me and more. Maybe 30 years from now, there will be another bailiff stepping into her shoes and she will be able to give them the same type of support and love that I have extended to her.

DEADLINE: Being back at Night Court after the loss of so many of your castmates, was the experience bittersweet?

That was bittersweet. The only times I’ve seen John in the past 30 years or so has been at memorials for castmates who are no longer with us. It was nice to be able to count him among the living and to share moments with him. We went over to Mac’s (Charles Robinson) desk and Christine’s (Markie Post) chair, and Harry’s (Harry Anderson) spot, of course, and had a little moment of silence.

DEADLINE: Roz’s story seems to be just getting started. Will you be back?

I’m available but I have to say, they don’t need me. But I would be honored if they wanted me.

Editor’s note: NBC confirmed Warfield will return in Season 2.