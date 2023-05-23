Nigel Lythgoe Pair ‘Launch Pad’ & ‘Dance Icons’ On First Non-Scripted Development Slate For Mark Kimsey & Roger Birnbaum’s Electromagnetic Productions

EXCLUSIVE: Electromagnetic Productions, the company set up by 300 and The Spiderwick Chronicles producer Mark Kimsey and former MGM boss Roger Birnbaum who produced films including The Sixth Sense and Rush Hour, is moving into non-scripted television.

The company, also known as EMP, has launched its first non-scripted television slate that includes a pair of projects with Nigel Lythgoe, the So You Think You Can Dance creator who was instrumental in the launch of the Idol format.

EMP is working with Lythgoe on Launch Pad and Dance Icons. Launch Pad is an entertainment format that will give diverse, emerging performers from a variety of creative disciplines, including music and comedy, their big break as they get to showcase their talent in front of entertainment industry decision makers with an immediate opportunity to win career making jobs. Dance Icons will bring to life the work of the greatest dance choreographers and directors. The first season tells the story of Alvin Ailey.

Elsewhere, it has teamed with Wasserman Media Group and music producer Ron Fair on Score, which will bring athletes and musicians together to create new music together.

The Vintner is a docuseries telling the behind the scenes story of winemaker Tor Kenward and the renaissance of Napa Valley and the American wine industry.

Endless Fashion will cover fashion weeks around the world. The series will see a host travel to different fashion weeks, attend the shows and explore the cultures that drive them. It is produced in partnership with Jeff Kleeman, who recently exec produced NBC’s Family Game Fight.

Finally, the company has struck an agreement with celebrity chef Matthew Kenney to develop several series about transformative cuisine and the future of food.

The slate will be overseen by executive James Deutch, who previously worked at AwesomenessTV and Hearst Entertainment.

It comes as EMP has wrapped production on a number of feature films including Liam Neeson starrer Thug and Thanksgiving, written and directed by Eli Roth.