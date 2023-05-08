Nicole Kidman’s AFI Life Achievement Award Tribute Postponed Due To Writers Strike

Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman will have to wait a little longer to receive her Life Achievement Award tribute from AFI, as the ceremony planned for June 10 has been postponed indefinitely due to the ongoing writers strike.

“For nearly half a century, the AFI Life Achievement Award has convened artists and audiences in celebration of excellence in the art form,” said a spokesperson for the American Film Institute. “Due to the division in our community at this time, AFI has decided to postpone this year’s event with the goal to offer a celebratory environment worthy of our recipient.”

Named as the latest recipient of AFI’s Life Achievement Award back in November, Kidman’s tribute ceremony was set to take place at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, with the Big Little Lies star poised to become the first Australian actor to receive the honor.

“Nicole Kidman has enchanted audiences for decades with the daring of her artistry and the glamour of a screen icon,” said AFI Board of Trustees Kathleen Kennedy at the time of the initial announcement. “She is a force both brave in her choices and bold in each performance. AFI is honored to present her with the 49th AFI Life Achievement Award.”

The AFI Tribute is just the latest event to be affected given the Writers Guild of America’s labor dispute with the studios and streamers’ collective bargaining rep, the AMPTP. The strike, which launched on May 2nd after negotiations for a new contract broke down, turned last night’s MTV Movie & TV Awards into a clip show after host Drew Barrymore and other talent pulled out of the ceremony, and has also impacted production on a wide array of films and TV series.

Kidman will next be seen in series including Paramount+’s CIA drama Lioness from Yellowstone universe architect Taylor Sheridan, as well as Prime Video’s Expats and Kay Scarpetta. Her upcoming projects on the film side include Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, Prime Video’s thriller Holland, Michigan, and Netflix’s rom-com A Family Affair with Joey King and Zac Efron.