‘Special Ops: Lioness’: First Look At Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira & More In Taylor Sheridan’s CIA Drama Series

Zoe Saldana as Joe and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade in Special Ops: Lioness

Paramount+ has released first-look photos and an official title for Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming espionage thriller Special Ops: Lioness (fka Lioness), starring Nicole Kidman, Zoe Saldaña, Laysla De Oliveira and Morgan Freeman.

Based on a real-life CIA program, Special Ops: Lioness follows Cruz Manuelos (De Oliveira), a rough-around-the-edges but passionate young Marine recruited to join the CIA’s Lioness Engagement Team to help bring down a terrorist organization from within. Saldaña will play Joe, the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing, and leading her female undercover operatives.

The series, from MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios, also stars series regulars Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Stephanie Nur and Hannah Love Lanier with Emmy Award® nominee Michael Kelly in a recurring role.

Sheridan executive produces with David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, Bob Yari, David Hutkin, Jill Wagner, Geyer Kosinski, Michael Malone and John Hillcoat.

Stephanie Nur as Aaliyah and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

L-R Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Michael Kelly as Bryon Westfield and Zoe Saldana as Joe Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

L-R Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos, Zoe Saldana as Joe, and Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

L-R Jill Wagner as Bobby, Thad Luckinbill as Kyle, Zoe Saldana as Joe, James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Austin Hébert as Randy Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

L-R James Jordan as Two Cups, Jonah Wharton as Tex, Jill Wagner as Bobby, Zoe Saldana as Joe, Nicole Kidman as Kaitlyn Meade, Austin Hébert as Randy and Laysla De Oliveira as Cruz Manuelos Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

Zoe Saldana as Joe Lynsey Addario/Paramount+

Zoe Saldana as Joe Lynsey Addario/Paramount+