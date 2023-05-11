‘Ted Lasso’ Actor Nick Mohammed To Make U.S. Live Performance Debut At NYC’s Town Hall

Nick Mohammed, the two-time Emmy nominee for his co-starring role on Apple TV’s Ted Lasso, will make his U.S. live performance debut for one night only at New York’s Town Hall on Friday, June 2. The show will bring his “Mr. Swallow” alter-ego character to American audiences for the first time.

Though best known to U.S. viewers for Lasso, Mohammed’s Mr. Swallow shows have played to sold out venues across the UK, including multiple dates in London’s West End. According to the Town Hall announcement, “audiences can expect noise, maths, magic and the whole of Les Mis!”

“I honestly can’t wait to unleash Mr. Swallow on US audiences,” Mohammed said in a statement. “Frankly, the character is a bit of a nightmare, so this one-off show could go one of three ways – two of which don’t even bear thinking about! But in all seriousness, it’ll be an absolute honor to play New York’s wonderful Town Hall – I couldn’t be more excited and terrified.”

The event will be produced by Kevin McCollum, Lucas McMahon and Berk’s Nest, in association with TodayTix Presents.

In addition to Ted Lasso, Mohammed is the writer and star of Peacock/Sky’s series Intelligence with David Schwimmer, and was recently featured in Stath Lets Flats (HBOMax/Channel 4), Inside No. 9 (BBC), and This Time With Alan Partridge (BBC). He can next be seen in the upcoming feature Maggie Moore(s) with Tina Fey and Jon Hamm.