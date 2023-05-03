Nick Cannon To Fill In For Jamie Foxx As Guest Host Of Fox’s ‘Beat Shazam’

Nick Cannon is filling in for Jamie Foxx as guest host of Fox game show Beat Shazam after the latter remains hospitalized.

The Masked Singer host will step into Foxx’s shoes for Season 6 of the interactive music show, which is filmed in Ireland.

Cannon knows something about guest hosts after Niecy Nash-Betts stepped into his role on The Masked Singer during the fifth season after he tested positive for Covid.

Foxx was hospitalized three weeks ago with a medical complication, revealed by his daughter Corrine Foxx. “We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers,” she said.

Beat Shazam is an interactive game show that pits teams of two against the clock, and each other, as they attempt to identify the biggest hit songs of all time. The team with the most money banked will compete against the Shazam app for a chance to win $1 million.

The series is set to return to Fox on May 23.

Beat Shazam was created by Jeff Apploff and Wes Kauble and is produced by Apploff Entertainment, MGM Alternative Television and BiggerStage in association with Shazam. Apploff, Mark Burnett, Barry Poznick, Lauren Zalaznick, Pat Kiely, Sean O’Riordan and Foxx serve as executive producers.