Peacock Gets NFL’s First Playoff Game Livestream

The NFL continues to wade deeper into streaming as Peacock will be the first to livestream a playoff game exclusively. The announcement came today during NBCUniversal’s upfront presentation in New York.

The streamer will present a wild card game on January 13, following an afternoon playoff tilt that will air on NBC and Peacock. With the two Saturday games and a Sunday wild card matchup the following day, NBCU will be the first media company to present three NFL playoff games in a single weekend.

“Expanding the digital distribution of NFL content while maintaining wide reach for our games continues to be a key priority for the league,” said Hans Schroeder, NFL EVP and Chief Operating Officer of NFL Media, “and bringing the excitement of an NFL playoff game exclusively to Peacock’s streaming platform is the next step in that strategy.”

RELATED: 2023 Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series On Broadcast, Cable & Streaming

The news comes days after the league released its 2023 schedule, which will include Peacock’s first exclusive NFL game — a primetime AFC tilt between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium. Announced was the first game to be played on the post-Thanksgiving Black Friday. In a first for a U.S.-based NFL game, Prime Video will stream it free to everyone, including non-subscribers.

“We are thrilled to partner with the NFL on this industry milestone, bringing to Peacock the first-ever exclusively livestreamed NFL playoff game,” NBC Sports Chairman Pete Bevacqua said in a statement. “As Peacock continues to grow, nothing says ‘must-have’ programming more than live NFL games.