NewsNation Signs Mick Mulvaney As A Contributor

Mick Mulvaney, the former Trump administration official, has signed with NewsNation as a political and economic contributor.

Mulvaney appeared on NewsNation’s political panel show The Hill on Tuesday, and also will offer commentary on special election and political coverage.

Mulvaney served as President Donald Trump’s acting chief of staff, director of the Office of Management and Budget and special envoy to Northern Ireland. Before that, he served in Congress from 2011 to 2017. He previously was a contributor for CBS News.

Michael Corn, the president of news at NewsNation, said that Mulvaney’s “enormous experience in the political sector will make him an incredible resource to viewers.” He will join other commentators including Johanna Maska, George Will and Chris Hahn, as well as Chris Stirewalt, who serves as political editor.

In a statement, Mulvaney said there is “something invogorating about being involved with something new. And not just a new network, but a new approach: focusing on the news, and not the hype.”

Mulvaney is the co-chairman of Actum Strategic Consultants and in on the board of advisers of the Digital Chamber of Commerce and the Swiss technology firm Astra Protocol.

NewsNation launched a 24-hour weekday programming schedule last month.