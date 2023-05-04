Newsmax To Launch Chris Plante Primetime Panel Show

Newsmax plans to launch a primetime panel show, Chris Plante The Right Squad, in the 9 p.m. ET hour.

The show is the latest panel iteration, with Fox News’ The Five, airing at 5 p.m. ET, ranking as the most watched cable news show.

Plante’s show will feature Jenn Pellegrino and three other regular panelists, Newsmax said.

Plante, son of late CBS News correspondent Bill Plante, hosts The Chris Plante Show heard on WMAL in Washington and syndicated by Westwood One to more than 100 stations. He previously worked at CNN, covering the Pentagon and national security.

Chris Plante The Right Squad will be based in D.C. Last month, NewsNation launched its own panel show, The Hill TV, with Leland Vittert hosting in the 5 p.m. hour.

Newsmax saw a ratings boost in primetime after the departure of Fox News’ Tucker Carlson in the 8 p.m. hour. On Tuesday, it averaged 473,000 viewers, although that is a drop from a week earlier, when it averaged 562,000. Fox News Tonight, with Lawrence Jones hosting this week, won the timeslot with almost 1.5 million viewers.