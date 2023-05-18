New Broadcast Series For 2023-24 Season: Photo Gallery

As upfronts week comes to a close, the broadcast networks have announced many of their new series pickups for next season, although, amid a pull away from the traditional pilot cycle and the writers strike, pickup decisions on several pilots are still pending. Additionally, there are more reality series and acquisitions among the 2023-24 freshman class due to evolving business models as well as the work stoppage.

Click on the image above to launch the gallery.

The new series picks include dramas The Irrational and Found, as well as comedy Extended Family for NBC, Kaitlin Olson fronted drama High Potential and Bachelor spinoff The Golden Bachelor at ABC, medical drama Doc and action-drama Rescue: HI-Surf, from executive producer John Wells at Fox, a reboot of the classic series Matlock and The Good Wife spinoff Elsbeth, along with Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. comedy Poppa’s House at CBS. The CW leaned heavily on acquisitions and unscripted series, including popular Canadian series Son of a Critch, Run the Burbs, Children Ruin Everything, Sullivan’s Crossing and The Spencer Sisters, UK comedy Everyone Else Burns, and reality series FBoy Island.

ABC and NBC have several pilots still in contention. ABC has dramas The Good Lawyer, a planted spinoff of The Good Doctor, The Hurt Unit and Judgement and single-camera comedies Public Defenders and Keeping It Together.

NBC has Amber Ruffin’s multi-camera half-hour Non-Evil Twin and workplace single-camera comedy St. Denis Medical as well as Retta-fronted Murder By The Book and medical drama Wolf on the hourlong side.

RELATED: We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023

RELATED: TV Series Fading To Black In 2023 & Beyond: Photo Gallery Of Canceled Shows