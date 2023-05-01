Netflix Sets ‘Mech Cadets’ Premiere; Daniel Dae Kim, Ming-Na Wen, Brandon Soo Hoo & Debra Wilson To Star

EXCLUSIVE: Netflix’s upcoming 3D animated series, Mech Cadets will be released globally on August 10. Daniel Dae Kim (Lost), Ming-Na Wen (The Mandalorian), Brandon Soo Hoo (Teen Titans: The Judas Contract) and Debra Wilson (MADtv) will star in the Boom! Studios and Polygon Pictures production.

Hoo stars as Stanford Yu, a scrappy teenage underdog working as a janitor at Sky Corps who dreams of being a Robo Pilot. Kim plays General Aiden Park, the battle-hardened leader of Sky Corps Academy and the Mech Cadet program. As a father of one of the cadets and a General, he expects nothing short of perfection from his daughter and his soldiers.

Wen plays Dolly Yu, Stanford’s loving if a bit overprotective, mother and the calm head of the janitorial team at Sky Corps. Wilson plays Chief Max, a former Robo pilot, head of Engineering at Sky Corps, and mentor to the trainees.

Rounding out the cast are Aparna Brielle as Ava Patel, Victoria Grace as Olivia Park, Josh Sundquist as Frank Olivetti, Anairis Quinones as Maya Sanchez, and James Yaegashi as Captain Tanaka.

Adapted from the bestselling comic series Mech Cadet Yu from Boom! Studios by Greg Pak and Takeshi Miyazawa, the 10-episode series is set 50 years in the future, after a terrifying alien species attacked our planet, and follows teenager Stanford Yu (Brandon Soo Hoo) who works as a janitor at the Sky Corps Military Academy. But he’s only dreamed of one thing his entire life— to pilot a Robo Mech, giant robots from outer space who came to our aid. When he finally gets his shot, Stanford and his classmates must put aside all personal differences and work together as a team in order to defend humanity against a new alien invasion.

Aaron Lam (Ash Vs. The Evil Dead) serves as head writer and executive producer for the series. Tohru Patrick Awa (Super Mario Bros. Movie) is the supervising director. Mech Cadets is executive produced by Shuzo John Shiota and Jack Liang for Polygon Pictures, Inc., and Stephen Christy and Ross Richie for Boom! Studios. Boom!’s Mette Norkjaer is co-executive producer of the series and Polygon’s Bill E. Miller serves as producer.