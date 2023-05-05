Netflix Director Of UK Features Fiona Lamptey Exits 

Fiona Lamptey has left her position as Director of UK Features at Netflix.

We understand Lamptey left the streamer in the last few weeks. Netflix had no comment on the departure.

Netflix hired Lamptey in October 2020. Her remit was to identify books, theatre projects, and other material to develop into feature films focused on British productions and IP. She joined from her own banner Fruit Tree Media, which focused on championing unrepresented voices, which she formed after 13 years of working at Channel 4 / Film4. She was a BFI Vision Awardee in 2020.

Related Story How Indian Talent Agency Tulsea Is Scripting A Better Deal For Writers In Growth Markets

During her time at the streamer, Lamptey greenlit a range of film projects such as Sebastián Lelio’s most recent project, The Wonder, starring Florence Pugh and British-Iranian filmmaker Babak Anvari’s feature I Came By, starring George MacKay, Kelly Macdonald, and Hugh Bonneville. She also kicked Daniel Kaluuya’s upcoming first feature as writer, The Kitchen, into motion. The pic stars rapper/actor Kano and is directed by Kibwe Tavares.

Lamptey is the latest high-ranking European Netflix exec to leave the streamer amid a restructuring of the company’s European content business. Late last year, veteran executive David Kosse left his post as VP of International Film. Kosse joined the streamer in 2019, overseeing all international film production and acquisitions with a focus on making and acquiring significant non-English language films with global appeal. He is expected to continue to produce for Netflix and others.

Screen International first reported Lamptey’s exit.