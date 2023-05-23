You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Netflix Lands Todd Haynes' Buzzy Cannes Competition Film 'May December' In Splashy $11M North American Rights Deal
Neon Acquires Justine Triet’s Cannes Competition Feature ‘Anatomy Of A Fall’

Neon said Tuesday that it has acquired North American rights to Justine Triet’s Cannes Competition feature Anatomy of a Fall.

The move marks Neon’s second acquisition of a Cannes title, following Pablo Berger’s animated Robot Dreams, acquired just before the festival, at what has been a busy time for the distributor whose Cannes credits include the past three Palme d’Or winners Triangle of Sadness, Titane and Parasite.

‘Anatomy Of A Fall’ Review: Sandra Hüller Shines In Justine Triet’s Ferociously Intelligent Murder-Mystery – Cannes Film Festival

Anatomy of a Fall follows Sandra (Sandra Hüller), a German writer, her French husband Samuel, and their eleven-year-old son Daniel who live a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Samuel’s death is treated as suspicious, presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect.

Triet said Neon “deeply understood the story and what we were aiming to accomplish, and we are thrilled they will bring the film to the widest possible audience.”

Triet is one of seven female filmmakers in competition at Cannes this year, alongside Alice Rohrwacher, whose film LA Chimera will be released by Neon later this week.

The deal was struck by Neon’s President of Acquisitions Jeff Deutchman and was negotiated with Fionnuala Jamison, managing director and head of international sales at mk2 Films. Anatomy of a Fall is produced by Les Films Pelleas and Les Films de Pierre, with Marie-Ange Luciani and David Thion acting as producers. Arthur Harari is co-writer.

