NBCUniversal Content Set To Stream On Viacom18’s JioCinema In India

NBCUniversal has entered into a partnership with Indian streaming service JioCinema, owned by Viacom18, bringing thousands of hours of NBCU films and series to India.

JioCinema also recently signed a deal with Warner Bros Discovery for HBO, Max Original and Warner Bros content in India starting this month.

NBCU’s programming will be streamed in a Peacock branded hub starting next month on JioCinema’s newly announced ‘JioCinema Premium’ SVOD tier.

The deal includes content from across Comcast NBCUniversal’s production entities and brands, including Universal Television, UCP, Universal International Studios, Universal Television Alternative Studio, Sky Studios, DreamWorks Animation, Universal Pictures, Focus Features and Bravo.

First run shows on offer to Indian viewers will include Young Rock, thriller The Lazarus Project; and dark romantic comedy The Lovers.

Indian audiences will also be offered Peacock Originals including Bel-Air, a reimagining of the ‘90s comedy series that starred Will Smith; Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin, a spin-off series again starring Adam Devine; and The Calling, an investigative drama series from David E. Kelley, directed and executive produced by Barry Levinson.

Library titles include Downton Abbey, Suits, The Office, Parks And Recreation and The Mindy Project. Unscripted shows include The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills.

The deal also includes movies such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Puss In Boots: The Last Wish and M3GAN, as well as films in the Fast, Minions, Jurassic, Bourne, Shrek, The Mummy and Pitch Perfect franchises.

JioCinema, a streaming service launched by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries in 2016, was recently folded into Viacom18, a joint venture between Reliance Industries and Paramount Global, as part of a strategic partnership backed by James Murdoch and Uday Shankar’s Bodhi Tree Systems.