NBCU’s Bravo New Zealand Orders Reality Series ‘Snow Crew’ And Season 4 Of ‘The Circus’

EXCLUSIVE: NBCUniversal’s New Zealand network Bravo has ordered a reality show set in the country’s top ski resort and Season 4 of The Circus.

Snow Crew shot at the Cornet Peak and The Remarkables resorts following a young, charismatic crew across the winter 2022 season.

The action follows the crew as the manage the 6,000 people on each mountain each day of the season, as blizzards close roads and strand guests overnight on the peaks, a missing persons alert activates a mountain-wide search and thousands more arrive for a music festival. The crew hail from New Zealand, Australia, Canada and the UK, and work under boss Nigel.

The series comes from Stripe Studios, which makes Bravo unscripted show The Circus, which is now being taken to a fourth season. It will premiere soon and Australia-based distributor Fred Media is currently in discussions with buyers for Snow Crew sales following the show’s launch at Mip TV last month.

The show comes from Stripe Studios founder Alex Brendan, who is the executive producer of The Tank, which stars The Night Agent actress Luciane Buchanan, and A Mistake, which stars Elizabeth Banks.

Stripe Studios also makes shows such as Discovery Australia and New Zealand and UK’s Great Southern Truckers and TVNZ and Channel Nine’s Reunited.

Breingan and Stripe Studios are repped by U.S. producer Wonder Street, which we revealed last week is working on Netflix’s Mexican heist drama Bandidos.

Wonder Street is also a co-production partner on the fourth season of The Circus, which follows The Weber Brothers Circus, a family who all live, work and perform together. The season will see the New Zealand family — who called themselves ‘the Kiwi Kardashians’ — performing in the northern Australian town of Darwin before they head off on a 3,000-mile drive across the Australian Outback and the coastal town of Townsville.

Breingan created the series, which is streamed on Hayu in Australia, Canada, Ireland, the UK and Europe.