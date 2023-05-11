NBC To Program 9 Hours Of Daytime Coverage For 2024 Paris Olympics

The 2024 Paris Summer Olympics will be taking over daytime programming on NBC.

NBCUniversal announced its coverage plans for the upcoming summer games on Thursday, which includes at least nine hours of daytime programming on the broadcast network — more than any previous Olympics.

NBC plans to feature “that day’s most popular events live” across the morning and afternoon, including finals coverage of swimming, gymnastics, and track & field.

Following the daytime live coverage, NBC plans to deliver a primetime show each night with a three-hour recap of competitions, moments, and stories from the days events.

Peacock will be the streaming home of the 2024 Paris Olympics throughout the Games, which are scheduled to unfold from July 26 to August 11. In a first for the Summer Games, Peacock will stream every sport and event, including all 329 medal events, and will feature full-event replays. The streamer will also provide access to all NBC programming, plus curated video clips, virtual channels and exclusive original programming.

NBCU launched Peacock in April 2020, with NBCU initially planning to use the Tokyo Olympics as a major promotional vehicle as it expanded nationally. When that edition of the Games had to shift back a year due to Covid, it hurt visibility for the streaming service. Compounding the issue, most live events carried by NBCU required a pay-TV subscription and the complicated user interface on Peacock and sense of bait-and-switch left many viewers frustrated. When the Beijing Olympics came around a few months later, in February 2022, NBCU opened the throttle and put all events on Peacock.

“The Paris Olympics are going to be the most binge-worthy event of 2024. Viewers will devour every moment of the Games for 17 straight nights on NBC in primetime where the stories of the day will be retold with special dramatic flair in front of the gathered American audience,” said Pete Bevacqua, Chairman, NBC Sports. “For those wanting to watch the competition as it happens, Peacock will have everything live, creating the greatest single destination in sports media history. From the spectacular landmarks of Paris to the world’s greatest athletes performing in front of full stadiums and arenas for the first time in six years, viewers can expect one of the most extraordinary Olympics ever.”

With Premier League soccer, Major League Baseball, NFL football and other attractions, Peacock touts itself as the general streaming outlet with more live sports than any other. “Peacock is bringing the rich history of these incredible games to our viewers like never before, providing unparalleled and unprecedented access to one of the world’s greatest sporting events,” said Kelly Campbell, President, Peacock and Direct to Consumer, NBCUniversal.

Telemundo will provide extensive Spanish-language coverage of the Summer Games, and will be the home to the men’s and women’s soccer competitions in Spanish, with a special focus on Team USA. Additional coverage will be available on cable channel Universo.

Additional NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo programming details for the Paris Olympics as well as NBCU’s cable coverage of the Games on USA Network, E!, CNBC, GOLF Channel and Universo will be announced at a later date. NBCU’s coverage of the Paris Paralympics will take place Aug. 28 – Sept. 8, 2024, with details to be released at a later date.