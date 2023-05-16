Prime Video Greenlights NBA G League Documentary From Religion Of Sports, The Ringer 

EXCLUSIVE: Religion of Sports and The Ringer have teamed for a new documentary on the NBA G League, which will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

Serving as the developmental league for the NBA, the G League is home to many of the most talented basketball players in the world, who there compete for a chance to achieve their dream of turning pro. The new documentary is described as an immersive, character-driven piece providing viewers with behind-the-scenes access to some of basketball’s future stars as they compete in the NBA G League over the course of the 2023-23 season.

Liam Hughes and Bryant Robinson will direct the doc, with Religion of Sports’ Ameeth Sankaran and Gotham Chopra to be joined as EPs by The Ringer’s Bill Simmons, as well as Dave Check.

“On the morning of the NBA Draft Lottery, we’re excited to announce a project centered on the players that will help shape the future of the NBA,” said Matt Newman, who serves as Prime Video’s head of Original Sports Content. “For more than 20 years, the NBA G League has produced some of basketball’s most electrifying players, coaches, and front-office staff, and, alongside our partners at Religion of Sports and The Ringer, we’re thrilled to share the personal journeys of the next wave of NBA superstars as they look to break into the league for the first time.”

Added The Ringer’s Simmons, “It’s been incredible to watch the G League grow from an afterthought to a real talent source for the NBA. We thought this was the right time to team up with Religion of Sports, leverage the staggering global reach of Prime Video and the NBA, and use our storytelling chops to follow a few fascinating players who capture what the G is all about.”

An Emmy-winning sports media company founded by director-producer Chopra and NFL icons Michael Strahan and Tom Brady, Religion of Sports recently announced their acquisition of Jiva Maya, the UK-based production company founded by writer-director Manish Pandey in 2020. The company also recently expanded with the hire of their first-ever CMO, Ben Whitla, additionally seeing growth in their scripted division and launching ROS Labs. Notable past projects from ROS include Man in the Arena on ESPN+, Shut Up and Dribble with LeBron James, Simone vs Herself starring Simone Biles, which is currently airing on Facebook Watch, Kobe Bryant’s Muse on Showtime, and Apple TV+’s Greatness Code, to name a few.

Notable past projects from Simmons’ media company The Ringer include HBO’s Music Box and Andre the Giant.

Religion of Sports and The Ringer negotiated the deal for the NBA G League doc directly with Prime Video.