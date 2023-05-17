NATPE To Return To Miami In 2024 Following Brunico Rescue

NATPE is returning to Miami next year.

The confab series, which is now owned by Realscreen and Banff World Media Festival owner Brunico, was supposed to switch from Miami to the Bahamas in January of this year but had to cancel the conference following its Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing. It was subsequently rescued by Brunico and the first event under Brunico, NATPE Budapest, will take place next month.

NATPE Miami will run January 16-18, 2024 at the InterContinental Hotel in the downtown district. The confab will bring together TV industry buyers, execs and creatives from around the world for showcases and panel sessions.

Brunico President Russell Goldstein said: “The entertainment industry is exploding with change, creating new distribution opportunities and innovative ways to monetize content. At the same time, securing early access to new hit programming has never been more competitive or crucial.”

He added that NATPE Global will “bring the entire media ecosystem together under one umbrella to do business in the world’s most valuable market for content.”

NATPE was rescued by Brunico in January for around $150,000. It had initially filed for Chapter 11 citing the impact of Covid-19, which forced the cancellation of a number of events between 2020 and 2022.