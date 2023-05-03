Naomie Harris Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Naomie Harris has signed with WME for representation in all areas. She is returning to the agency after 3 months with CAA.

The Academy Award-nominated performer recently wrapped work on Guillem Morales’ upcoming thriller The Wasp where she plays the lead role of Heather. Prior to that, she starred in the Showtime series The Man Who Fell to Earth.

In 2021, Harris portrayed Eve Moneypenny in the newest Bond film No Time To Die. Harris was first seen in the franchise in Skyfall, which won the 2013 BAFTA Award for Outstanding British Film and went on to become Sony Pictures’ highest-grossing film with a worldwide box office of over $918 million.

Harris’s performance in Barry Jenkins’ Academy Award-winning film Moonlight earned her Golden Globe, SAG, BAFTA and Academy Award nominations as well as the Best Supporting Actress Award at the London Critics Circle Awards. In 2021, she reunited with Moonlight co-star Mahershala Ali in the Apple TV+ original film Swan Song.

Additionally, Harris can also currently be seen in the Sky/HBO limited series The Third Day opposite Jude Law.

Additional credits include Andy Serkis’ Venom: Let There Be Carnage opposite Tom Hardy and Michelle Williams, Rampage opposite Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sam Mendes’ Spectre, Collateral Beauty opposite Will Smith, Antoine Fuqua’s Southpaw, Our Kind of Traitor and two Pirates of the Caribbean films, At Worlds End and Dead Man’s Chest.

Harris continues to be represented by Untitled Entertainment and The Artists Partnership in all areas globally, as well as Independent Talent Group for brand and commercial opportunities.