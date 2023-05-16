Sony Pushes ‘Harold And The Purple Crayon’ And ‘They Listen’ To 2024, Sets Dates For ‘My Ex-Friend’s Wedding,’ ‘Horrorscope’ And ‘Psycho-Pass: Providence’

Sony on Tuesday afternoon unveiled all-new release dates for their films Psycho-Pass: Providence, My Ex-Friend’s Wedding and Horrorscope, at the same time switching up the dates for Harold and the Purple Crayon and They Listen.

Crunchyroll‘s next film in its sci-fi action thriller franchise Psycho-Pass will bow in limited release on July 14, with the Columbia Pictures comedy My Ex-Friend’s Wedding directed by Kay Cannon hitting theaters on May 10, 2024, and Screen Gems’ genre pic Horrorscope debuting on June 28, 2024.

Columbia’s family film Harold and the Purple Crayon based on the book by Crockett Johnson has moved from June 30, 2023 to August 2, 2024, with Chris Weitz’s Blumhouse horror They Listen likewise pushing back a year, from August 25, 2023 to August 30, 2024. Harold had been pushed once before, after being set to open on January 27, 2023.

Psycho-Pass: Providence will contend in its opening weekend at the box office with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One, which launches two days earlier. My Ex-Friend’s Wedding hits theaters one week after Marvel’s Captain America: New World Order, while Horroscope occupies the same date as Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two. Harold and the Purple Crayon will face off against M. Night Shyamalan’s Warner Bros horror thriller Trap, also contending with Marvel’s Thunderbolts, which opens one week earlier. They Listen, meanwhile, is the only title occupying the weekend of August 30th at this time.