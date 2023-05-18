Mubi Strikes Deal With Magnolia Int’l For North America, UK, Italy, Lat Am & More On Cannes Un Certain Regard Movie ‘The Delinquents’

EXCLUSIVE: Here at the Cannes Film Festival, Mubi has taken rights in North America, UK, Italy, Latin America, Turkey, India and Benelux to Un Certain Regard movie The Delinquents (Los Delincuentes).

MUBI will theatrically release the Spanish-language comedy-drama in North America, UK, Latin America, and some of their other markets.

The deal was negotiated between MUBI and Magnolia International who represents worldwide rights to the film.

Rodrigo Moreno’s feature stars Argentinian actors Daniel Elías (The Snatch Thief), Esteban Bigliardi (The Summit), Margarita Molfino (The Accused), Laura Paredes (Argentina, 1985), Mariana Chaud (La Flor), Cecilia Rainero (Trenque Lauquen), and Germán De Silva (Las Acacias).

Pic follows Morán and Román, who are both looking for freedom and adventure. One commits a robbery, discovering an alternative to his boring life, while the other hides money that doesn’t belong to him. Their destiny as new criminals will bring them together.

Pic is produced by Ezequiel Borovinsky of Wanka Cine (Argentina), co-produced by Les Films Fauves (Luxembourg), Sancho&Punta (Brazil), Jirafa Films (Chile), Jaque (Argentina) and Rizoma (Argentina).

Moreno is a regular at major festivals including Berlin, San Sebastian, Sundance and others.

Mubi has become one of the most voracious arthouse buyers at Cannes in recent years. In a deal thrashed out before the festival, but just announced, the company has also picked up Kevin Macdonald’s John Galliano doc High & Low.