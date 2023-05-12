Mubi Acquires 11 Lars Von Trier Films In North America, Sets Remastered ‘The Idiots’ For Theatrical Release

Mubi has acquired 11 films by Lars von Trier for North America, including the director’s Dogme 95 entry The Idiots. It will release a new uncut 4K restoration of the film June 16 theatrically timed to its 25th anniversary, followed by an exclusive streaming release.

Other titles, most newly restored, include Dogville (2003), The Five Obstructions (2003), Manderlay (2005), The Boss of it All (2006), Breaking the Waves (1996), the Europa Trilogy (The Element of Crime, Epidemic, Europa), Antichrist (2009) and Dancer in the Dark (2000). Some are streaming on Mubi now, others will roll out on through September 2025.

Mubi acquired new restorations of von Trier series, The Kingdom Seasons 1 and 2, along with its latest season, The Kingdom Exodus in 2022.

TrustNordisk brokered the deal with Mubi.

The Idiots, which premiered at the 1998 Cannes Film Festival, was made under the Dogme 95 school started by von Trier and other Danish filmmakers. It centers on a commune, whose members aim to disrupt bourgeois society by spontaneously feigning physical or mental disabilities in public. The darkly comic film was censored when it was released. It’s been remaster by Zentropa Post Production.

Mubi, a streaming service, distributor and more recently a producer recently added over 50 features from the Sony Pictures’ library to its U.S. platform. The mix of studio and arthouse fare includes Steven Spielberg’s Close Encounters of the Third Kind, Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, The Last Picture Show by Peter Bogdanovich and films from Wes Anderson, Pedro Almodovar and Guillermo Del Toro.

Its productions include South Korea’s Oscar short-listed Decision To Leave by Park Chan-wook. Sundance and Berlin acquisition Passages, by Ira Sachs, opens in August.