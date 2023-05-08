MTV Movie & TV Awards Complete Winners List: Pedro Pascal, Tom Cruise & ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast Among Golden Popcorn Recipients

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards went on with a pretaped ceremony amid the writers strike and talent pulling out in support of the movement.

Drew Barrymore dropped out of hosting duties earlier this week and pledged to return next year. Barrymore had already pretaped the opening segment of the show where she was inserted in scenes from films like Cocaine Bear, M3GAN, and Top Gun: Maverick, as well as TV shows like The White Lotus, all while dressed as her Never Been Kissed character Josie Gellar.

Pedro Pascal took the first golden popcorn trophy of the night for his role in The Last of Us.

“I wish we could all be together so that I could look into your eyes and tell you that all the young people in the world are my heroes and I wouldn’t be here if it weren’t for you,” he said in his acceptance speech. “When I say that you deserve a world that serves your interests, you deserve to be healthy, you deserve to be safe, you deserve for your individual rights to be fought for and protected, you deserve real heroes in this world because you are real heroes to me and I love you.”

Pascal was the top winner of the night taking a total of three trophies that also included Best Duo with his co-star Bella Ramsey and a trophy for the HBO series The Last of Us.

Tom Cruise also made an appearance in the same vein as he did during King Charles III’s coronation.

“Thank you so much for this award,” Cruise said while piloting the fighter jet. “I make these films for you. I love you, I love entertaining you.”

Tom Cruise makes an appearance at the MTV Movie & TV Awards MTV

The Vanderpump Rules cast were also winners taking the popcorn trophy for Best Realy On-Screen Team amid the “Scandoval.” Other winners of the night included Jenna Ortega, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez.

Check out the winners below.

2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards Winners

Best Hero: Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Best Performance in a Movie: Tom Cruise (Top Gun: Maverick)

Best Docu-Reality Series: The Kardashians

Breakthrough Performance: Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things)

Best Reality On-Screen Team: Katie Maloney, Ariana Madix, Scheana Shay and Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules)

Best Comedic Performance: Adam Sandler (Murder Mystery 2)

Best Duo: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Best Fight: Gale Weathers vs. Ghostface (Scream VI)

Most Frightened Performance: Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Best Competition Series: RuPaul’s Drag Race: All-Stars

Best Kiss: Madison Bailey and Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks)

Best Music Documentary: Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me

Best Show: The Last of Us

Best Musical Moment: Purple Hearts, “Come Back Home”

Best Performance in a Show: Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Best Villain: Elisabeth Olsen (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Best Kick-Ass Cast: Stranger Things

Best Song: “Carolina” by Taylor Swift (Where the Crawdads Sing)

Best Host: Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show)

Best Movie: Scream VI