WGA To Picket MTV Movie & TV Awards As Show Pivots Toward Clips Amid Talent Pullout During Writers Strike

UPDATE 2:15 PM: The WGA on Friday afternoon announced that they will be picketing the MTV Movie & TV Awards on Sunday. That means that talent planning to attend would likely have to cross a picket line.

PREVIOUS: The MTV Movie & TV Awards are still slated to take place this Sunday but the show will look different than usual.

The first major awards show after WGA and APMTP could not agree on a new contract and writers went on strike, the MTV Movie & TV Awards is going hostless after Drew Barrymore dropped out yesterday in support of striking writers.

There are no known plans of the WGA picketing the event, which will be held at the Los Angeles’ Barker Hangar. Even if that does not happen, a large portion of talent who had been invited to attend — both as presenters and nominees — have pulled out, sources said. A picket line would make it harder for the remaining ones to enter and for equipment and other supplies to be delivered by teamsters.

MTV yesterday announced that will be no press access and no red carpet or talent interviews before the show.

According to sources with the production, MTV Movie and TV Awards director Joe DeMaio has informed the crew of the talent pullouts (whose numbers re in flux but could potentially reach 75% , according to estimates). This year’s nominees include the stars of some of Hollywood’s biggest movies and TV series of the last year (both scripted and unscripted.)

The format of the ceremony is evolving as a result, with it becoming more of a clip show with a slew of pre-recorded segments, including winner speeches.

“The show may not look and feel the same as the one we originally planned, but the team is hard at work readying to put on another great show, giving fans a chance to celebrate all the film and TV this year,” Bruce Gillmer, the president of music, music talent, programming and events at Paramount Global, said in a statement yesterday. “Our team is the best in the business – pivoting for several years whether scaled-back during Covid, without fans (i.e. GOATS), and have been able to bring our shows to fans every single. year. This year is no different.”‘