MTV Movie & TV Awards Pivots Away From Live Event, Moves To Pre-Taped Special

Add MTV Movie & TV Awards to the list as the latest to be affected by the WGA strike.

Just one day after Drew Barrymore pulled out as host of the awards show in support of striking writers, MTV has pivoted away from a live event and putting together a pre-taped show for its annual awards.

“As we carefully navigate how best to deliver the fan first awards’ show we envisioned that our team has worked so hard to create, we’re pivoting away from a live event that still enables us to produce a memorable night full of exclusive sneak peaks, irreverent categories our audience has come to expect, and countless moments that will both surprise and delight as we honor the best of film and TV over the past year,” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming and Events at Paramount Global, and an executive producer of the MTV Movie & TV Awards

The show is the first scheduled awards telecast since the Writers Guild of America called a strike on Monday night.

The guild on Friday sent out an advisory that it planned to picket the awards show, which is taking place at 5 PM Sunday at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

It comes after a large percentage of talent that was previously planning to attend, pulled out.

This year’s nominees include the stars of some of Hollywood’s biggest movies and TV series of the last year (both scripted and unscripted.)

The 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards will air Sunday, May 7 at 8PM ET on MTV with simulcasts on BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, VH1, and MTV internationally in 150+ countries.