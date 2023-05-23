MTV’s 2023 Video Music Awards Date & Venue Announced

MTV announced today that the 2023 Video Music Awards will air live on MTV on September 12 from New Jersey’s Prudential Center. The event will be seen around the world in more than 150 countries reaching a reported 319 million households.

“We’re thrilled to be returning to the Prudential Center in Newark for this year’s VMAs!” said Bruce Gillmer, President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, Paramount and Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+. “Celebrating one of our biggest nights in music with the Garden State’s incredible fans has been our goal since last year’s highly successful event.”

Related Story Kamala Harris Appearance At MTV-Sponsored Town Hall Postponed Amid WGA Strike

Newarks’ mayor Ras J. Baraka also issued a statement.

“Awarding Newark as host city for the 2023 “VMAs” echoes not only our selection by MTV in 2022 and 2019, but also reverberates our city’s historic vibe as a hotbed of musical genius. Starting with America’s first known composer in 1759, through the jazz explosion in the 1920s, and up to today’s full spectrum of genres from hip hop to opera, Newark has long served as America’s turntable for harmonic expression,” said Baraka. “The relevance of the Video Music Awards rising up today from the same city that registered the film and video industry’s first nitrocellulose patent is not lost on me as Newark continues to sit squarely at the crossroads of motion picture and music.”

Last year’s three-hour-plus awards show was up year-over year in viewers, key demos and total minutes consumed (TMC) – +14% from last year with 1.59 billion vs. 1.4 billion, according to Nielsen fast nationals.

The show averaged 3.9 million total viewers across the night, up 3% (3.7 million) from last year. It also was up 4 percent in persons 18-34 (2.24 vs. 2.16), 1 percent in persons 18-49 (2.81 vs. 2.78) and 5% in persons 25-54 (3.13 vs. 3).

Minaj won the Video Vanguard Award, while Red Hot Chili Peppers took home the Global Icon Award. Video of the Year went to Taylor Swift, while Artist of the Year is Bad Bunny. Harry Styles won Best Album, and Lizzo won Video for Good.

One of the highlights was Johnny Depp‘s appearance dressed as the show’s mascot — the moon person.