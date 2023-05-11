Passage Pictures Sets Docuseries On Tom Cruise & Will Smith Live Drip Painting Artist Mr. Dripping

Live drip painting artist Mark Rios, known as Mr. Dripping, will be the subject of a new docuseries being produced by Uri Singer’s Passage Pictures.

Spanish-born Rios has gained fame under the moniker of Mr. Dripping for his live drip paintings of stars such as Tom Cruise, Will Smith, Shaquille O’Neil, Antonio Banderas, Benicio del Toro, and Neymar Jr.

The self-taught artist took inspiration from the likes of Max Ernst and Jackson Pollack for unique style which he says liberates him creatively.

The series, directed by Mariano Schoendorff Ares, will follow Mr. Dripping as he travels the world painting and talking to stars.

Taking inspiration from popular series like Comedians in Cars Getting Coffee and My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, the show will use Rios’s artistic process as a form of interviewing.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me to connect art and film with Mark, who is such a unique and talented artist,” Singer, whose recent credits include Noah Baumbach’s White Noise.

“I’ve seen him on the red carpet in Spain doing wonders and his live portraits are truly incredible to witness – the series will show his innovative technique up close. I’ve followed his journey and I think this is only the beginning for him.”

Rios’ live paintings have been featured at global events such as Formula One races and World Cup Soccer games, and awards ceremonies such as Spain’s Premios Platino.

Schoendorff Ares credits include the shorts Luna, Saturday Matinee and Superboy as well as music videos for Spanish artists including C.Tangana, Amaia, Alizzz, Hinds and Carolina Durante.

Singer is repped by Knol Law PC. Rios is repped by Samer Kuria.