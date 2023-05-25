You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Breaking Baz @ Cannes: Quentin Tarantino Exclusive, Part 2 – Director Says He’s Open to Making TV Shows But Questions Role Of Streamers In The Business, Dishes On How He Once Flirted With Bond

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Quentin Tarantino Reveals New Movie Details, Talks TV & James Bond In Exclusive Two-Part Deadline Interview
Read the full story

‘Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer Joins A24 Pop Music Pic ‘Mother Mary’ From Filmmaker David Lowery

Hunter Schafer, 'Mother Mary' star
Hunter Schafer Monica Schipper/Getty Images

EXCLUSIVE: Euphoria‘s Hunter Schafer has closed a deal to star opposite Academy Award winner Anne Hathaway and Emmy winner Michaela Coel in Mother Mary, the pop music pic marking writer-director David Lowery’s third for A24 following his acclaimed efforts The Green Knight and A Ghost Story.

Related Story

‘It Ends With Us’ Adaptation At Sony And Wayfarer Studios Adds Hasan Minhaj To Cast

The forthcoming film to be released worldwide by A24 is an epic pop melodrama following a fictional musician (Hathaway) and her relationship with an iconic fashion designer (Coel).

Sources tell Deadline that Schafer will play Hilda, the assistant of Coel’s designer, Sam.

Mother Mary will film in Germany, with funding from Film- und Medienstiftung NRW and the DFFF. Lowery, Toby Halbrooks and James M. Johnston will produce alongside Jeanie Igoe of Homebird Productions and Jonas Katzenstein, Maximilian Leo and Jonathan Saubach of the Cologne-based augenschein Filmproduktion. Daniel Hart will pen the film’s score, with Jack Antonoff and Charli XCX to write and produce its original songs.

Schafer has previously been in business with A24 as one of the breakout stars of the studio’s hit HBO drama series Euphoria, which has secured nine Emmys to date and was renewed for a third season early last year. The actress, who plays Jules — the love interest of Zendaya’s teenage drug addict, Rue — has in addition to her performance, drawn praise for her work co-writing the special episode “F**k Anyone Who’s Not a Sea Blob,” aired amidst Covid’s continuing impact in January 2021.

Most recently wrapping a cameo role for Yorgos Lanthimos’ AND, Schafer will next be seen in Lionsgate’s Hunger Games prequel The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, as well as the Neon thriller Cuckoo which has her starring opposite Dan Stevens and Jessica Henwick. The rising star is represented by CAA, Untitled Entertainment and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad