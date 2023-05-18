Producer Moshe Diamant Launches Sales And Production Pact At Cannes With Film Bridge International & Chiltern Media

EXCLUSIVE: Producer Moshe Diamant, film financing company Chiltern Media, and the Santa Monica-based sales firm Film Bridge International have set a sales and production partnership to launch at this week’s Cannes Market.

The trio will develop a slate of features, including the alligator survival thriller Little House on the Bayou from director Darren Lynn Bousman (Spiral, Saw II) and executive producer Martin Campbell (Casino Royale), and the father/daughter action pic The Minder from stunt director Gary Powell (Spectre), also executive produced by Campbell. Other upcoming titles from Diamant include Davey Berman’s War, directed by Campbell, and an undisclosed project directed by Philip Noyce.

Financing will be provided through Simon Fawcett and Mark Brooke’s Chiltern Media, which recently co-financed Tin Soldier, starring James Foxx and Robert de Niro.

“We are thrilled to announce a partnership with Moshe on an upcoming slate of rich and engaging material that we’re excited to present to our customers in Cannes,” said Film Bridge’s Ellen Wander and Jordan Dykstra in a joint statement. “Moshe’s taste in quality and commercial material and experience as a producer is a tremendous asset.”

Diamant added: “I am very excited to build a relationship with Film Bridge and begin assembling this slate of fantastic material.”

Diamant recently wrapped production on Dirty Angels, starring Eva Green and Ruby Rose, and recently produced Memory starring Liam Neeson, and The Protégé starring Maggie Q, Samuel L Jackson, and Michael Keaton, all directed by Campbell.

Recent titles from Film Bridge’s slate include the action-thriller Classified, starring Aaron Eckhart and Tim Roth, and Assassin Club, starring Henry Golding, Sam Neill, and Noomi Rapace to be released by Paramount Pictures on May 16.