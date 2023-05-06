“God Save The King”: The Moment Charles III Was Crowned During Lavish Coronation

It’s official, King Charles III has been crowned.

Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby placed the St Edward’s Crown on Charles’ head in a historic moment that symbolizes his ascent to the throne.

After it was placed on the Sovereign’s head, the congregation at Westminster Abbey proclaimed “God Save The King.”

The crowning was followed by a gun salute, fired by the King’s troop royal horse artillery, stationed at Horse Guards Parade.

The St Edward’s Crown was made for King Charles II’s Coronation in 1661 and has been used to crown seven monarchs over the past 362 years, including Elizabeth II in 1953.

Queen Elizabeth II’s Coronation in 1953

The crown, the most significant of the crown jewels, is made of a solid gold frame and weighs more than four pounds. It is decorated with rubies, amethysts, and sapphires.

King Charles III will only wear the St Edward’s Crown once. Following the conclusion of the Coronation, it is likely to be returned to the Tower of London, where it is held by the Royal Collection Trust.

Charles will swap the St Edward’s Crown for the Imperial State Crown before joining the procession out of the abbey to the sound of the national anthem.