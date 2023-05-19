Cannes One To Watch: ‘How To Have Sex’ Director Molly Manning Walker

They say you always remember the first time, but Molly Manning Walker’s Cannes debut, in the shorts section of Directors’ Fortnight, only happened in theory, after the pandemic closed down the festival. “It’s weird but I’ve never seen a film I’ve made in a cinema,” she says. “Both of my other shorts came out in the pandemic, then Good Thanks, You? premiered at Cannes, but only virtually, which was heartbreaking. So, it will be great to be at Cannes and experience it in full force.”

Happily, not only is Walker back, she’s in Un Certain Regard no less with her first feature, How to Have Sex? “It follows a group of teenage girls during a rite-of-passage, post-exam holiday in a party town in the Mediterranean,” she explains. “It looks at how we learn to have sex through the pressure of friendship, toxic masculinity and societal expectations. It’s a ride through the highs and lows of intimate female friendship.”

As you might expect, the story is drawn from the filmmaker’s own experiences. “As a teenager I enjoyed many party holidays but I hadn’t thought about the impact it had had on my perception of sex,” she explains. “I have a very distinct memory of a bar crawl where I saw a blowjob on stage. I wanted to talk about how we are introduced to sex. Especially people who have experienced these clubbing holidays. Most women I know have experienced some form of sexual assault, and I think this needs to be talked about.

“There is obviously a gap in education around the topic of consent. I hope the film will start a bigger conversation around the topic of consent; it would be amazing to reframe the conversation around how to have positive sexual experiences.”

Expectations are high for the film, since Walker is already established as a talented DP — her most recent work can be seen in Charlotte Regan’s charming Sundance entry Scrapper. And there are no signs that How to Have Sex? will be a one-off. “For me, cinema can take you on a rollercoaster of emotions,” she says. “It’s all-encompassing. For the duration of the film, you have to surrender to the filmmaker. Real life really inspires me, I’m forever writing down stuff that people say in the street. To me, reality is so much better than fiction and when you can capture the madness of life on screen, that’s magic.”