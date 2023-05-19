Molly Burnett Exits ‘Law & Order: SVU’

Fans of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit will say goodbye to Molly Burnett who is exiting the NBC series in which she portrayed Detective Grace Muncy after less than a year on the show, Deadline has confirmed.

She joined the series in July and made her debut in the second episode of Season 24 titled, “The One You Feed.”

The news follows the shocking announcement cast member Kelli Giddish would exit the series in August, her final episode as a series regular was episode 9 of Season 24. Giddish reprised the role of Amanda Rollins in last night’s crossover season finales of Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime revealing she is pregnant.

In the same SVU finale, Muncy’s departure was revealed but TVLine was the first to reveal Burnett was exiting the show. Could this open spot potentially be filled by Rollins? The answer is as yet unknown but the episode is sure to give fans hope.

Series producers Wolf Entertainment shared a clip of the character’s emotional goodbye which can be viewed below.