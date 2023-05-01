‘Mock The Week’, Long-Running British Panel Comedy, Greenlit For U.S. Remake At Amazon Freevee From Trevor Noah & Dan Patterson

Mock the Week, which ran for over 20 seasons on the BBC in the UK, is coming to the U.S.

Amazon Freevee has greenlit a U.S. version of the show exec produced by Trevor Noah and Dan Patterson, who was responsible for the British series.

It comes after the show, which is a mix of a panel show and stand-up comedy format, ended in the UK last year.

The series sees two teams of comedians take a satirical swipe at current news, pop culture, and world events.

In the UK, it was hosted by Dara O’Briain, and featured the likes of Hugh Dennis, Rory Bremner, Frankie Boyle, Russell Howard and Chris Addison. It originally launched in 2005 and was created by Patterson and Mark Leveson, who were behind Whose Line Is It Anyway?

The U.S. version will be exec produced by Noah, who left The Daily Show last year, and Patterson. It will be produced by Angst Productions, which produced the original, Noah’s Day Zero Productions, Mainstay Entertainment, and Amazon Studios. Production will begin next year. There is no host attached yet.

“Two things I’m most passionate about in life are paying my landlord and making people laugh. We could all use a little bit more laughter as we continue to navigate today’s crazy world,” said Noah. “By bringing Mock the Week to America with the talented Dan Patterson, I’m looking forward to doing just that.”

“After 21 successful seasons on the BBC, we can’t wait to bring the format to the U.S. and work with America’s deep pool of brilliant comedians,” said Patterson.

“For years, Mock the Week delivered a witty spin on the news—entertaining a broad cross-section of the UK audience through funny conversations, one-liners, and improv comedy. In one episode, you can catch up on weekly headlines, hear multiple points of view on a topic, and find your next favorite stand-up comedian,” added Lauren Anderson, head of AVOD Originals, unscripted, and targeted programming, Amazon Studios. “We are thrilled to expand our comedic slate on Amazon Freevee, with this much-needed series from Dan Patterson and Trevor Noah, two enormously talented producers with the exceptional ability to marry laughter and learning.”