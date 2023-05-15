Skip to main content
Michael Jackson Broadway Musical ‘MJ’ Recoups Investment

Myles Frost
'MJ' Matthew Murphy

MJ, the Broadway musical about Michael Jackson and featuring his many hits, has recouped its initial investment, producers announced today.

The $22.5 million production began previews at the Neil Simon Theatre in December 2021 and opened February 1, 2022. To date, the Tony-winning musical has played to more than 750,000 patrons and has broken the box office record at the Simon 10 times, according to producers.

In addition to the Broadway production, MJ will launch a national tour this August in Chicago, and the West End premiere is set for March 2024 at London’s Prince Edward Theatre.

Directed and choreographed by Christopher Wheeldon, with a book written by Lynn Nottage, the Broadway production currently stars Elijah Rhea Johnson as Michael Jackson.

The recoupment was announced today by producers Lia Vollack, John Branca and John McClain.

