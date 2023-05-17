‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One’ Trailer: Tom Cruise Back In Action

The official trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is out, and Tom Cruise’s Ethan Hunt is off and running again.

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie, the latest installment in the MI franchise finds Hunt and his IMF team embarking on what the synopsis tells us is their most dangerous mission yet: “To track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity before it falls into the wrong hands.

“With control of the future,” the synopsis continues, “and the fate of the world at stake, and dark forces from Ethan’s past closing in, a deadly race around the globe begins. Confronted by a mysterious, all-powerful enemy, Ethan is forced to consider that nothing can matter more than his mission – not even the lives of those he cares about most.”

The new film, in theaters July 12, stars Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, Henry Czerny, Shea Whigham, Greg Tarzan Davis, Charles Parnell, Frederick Schmidt, Cary Elwes, Mark Gatiss, Indira Varma and Rob Delaney. It’s written by Christopher McQuarrie & Erik Jendresen (based, of course, on the TV series created by Bruce Geller).

A presentation of Paramount Pictures and Skydance Present, Dead Reckoning is produced by Cruise and McQuarrie, exec produced by David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, Tommy Gormley, Chris Brock, and Susan E. Novick.

Check out the trailer above, and see the new poster below.