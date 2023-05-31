‘Miracle Workers’ Season 4 Gets New Premiere Date At TBS; Watch Teaser Trailer

TBS has set a summer premiere date for Season 4 of its anthology comedy series Miracle Workers. Miracle Workers: End Times will debut Monday, July 10 at 10 PM. As we previously reported, TBS, in January, had pushed the premiere dates for several series, including Miracle Workers, which initially had been slotted for January 16, amid TNets’ original programming overhaul. TBS also released a first-look teaser of the upcoming season (watch above).

Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi, Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass will return for the fourth installment as new characters in a dystopian future full of radioactive mutants, killer robots and a tyrannical homeowner’s association with outrageous annual fees.

In a post-apocalyptic future, a wasteland warrior (Radcliffe) and a ruthless warlord (Viswanathan) face the most dystopian nightmare of all: settling down in the suburbs. Together they navigate the existential horrors of married life and small-town living, all under the dubious guidance of a wealthy junk trader (Buscemi). Also starring are Bass as the couple’s faithful war dog, and Soni as a kill-bot who loves to party. Guest stars this season include, Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary), Garcelle Beauvais (Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Kyle Mooney (Saturday Night Live), Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live), Lolly Adefope (Shrill), Paul F. Tompkins (HouseBroken) and Lisa Loeb (Robot Chicken).

Miracle Workers was created by Simon Rich. Miracle Workers: End Times is executive produced by Lorne Michaels. Dan Mirk and Robert Padnick serve as showrunners and executive produce alongside Andrew Singer and Katy Jenson of Michaels’ Broadway Video, Simon Rich, Daniel Radcliffe and Steve Buscemi.