Mira Sorvino And Geza Rohrig Join Spy Thriller ‘Fog Of War’

EXCLUSIVE: Oscar-winner Mira Sorvino (Shining Vale, American Crime Story: Impeachment) and Geza Rohrig (Son of Saul) have joined the spy thriller Fog of War from Yale Entertainment.

We understand filming has just wrapped on the project. Also starring are Jake Abel (Malignant, Walker), Briana Hildebrand (Deadpool Lucifer), and John Cusack (High Fidelity, Love & Mercy).

Michael Day (Clawfoot) is directing from a screenplay by Luke Langsdale. Producers are Jordan Yale Levine, Jordan Beckerman, Michael Day, and Scott Levenson. Jodie Lazar is Executive Producer. Great Escape is handling world sales. The project was presented to buyers at the recent Cannes Market.

Set during WWII, the pic follows an injured American pilot Gene (Abel), and his OSS agent fiancée Penny (Hildebrand), who retreat to a remote estate in Massachusetts to visit her extended family (Cusack and Sorvino). Unbeknownst to Penny, the OSS has recruited Gene to spy on the family and the surrounding community, including Belgian immigrant Viktor (Gehrig), as top-secret documents related to the D-Day Invasion have been stolen and an enemy mole is somewhere nearby, preparing to turn these plans over to the Axis Powers.

“We’re thrilled at the chance to work with Mira, who we’ve admired in this business for years. And we were so happy to work with Geza as well, as we have a mutual friend in Hungarian filmmaker Janos Szasz, and were so impressed by his past performances in Son of Saul and other films,” said Jordan Yale Levine and Jordan Beckerman of Yale Productions in a joint statement.

Mira Sorvino is repped by APA and Circle of Confusion.

Geza Rohrig, who just wrapped Terrence Malick’s forthcoming pic The Last Planet alongside Joseph Fiennes, Mark Rylance, and Ben Kingsley, also recently completed Desert Warrior, where he stars opposite Anthony Mackie and Ben Kingsley. He is repped by Barry McPherson at APA.

Yale Entertainment is repped by APA and Lon Haber & Co | IPPR.