‘Minx’ Sets Season 2 Premiere Date At Starz

Minx will make its Season 2 premiere on July 21 at its new home at Starz—via linear at 9 p.m. ET/PT in the U.S. and Canada; midnight on the Starz app and on demand.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce Prigger (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher Doug Renetti (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

In Season 2, Doug and Joyce grapple with Minx’s explosive success, which brings more money, fame and temptation than either of them knows how to handle.

The series also stars Idara Victor as “Tina,” Jessica Lowe as “Bambi,” Lennon Parham as “Shelly,” Oscar Montoya as “Richie,” and Elizabeth Perkins as “Constance.”

Minx was canceled in January by HBO Max after committing to a second season and was rescued by the Lionsgate-owned premium network Starz, produced by Lionsgate Television. Shooting on Season 2 was in its final week of production when HBO canceled the series. Starz is the exclusive home of Seasons 1 and 2 of the period comedy.

Minx is created by Ellen Rapoport, who also serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg, who also directed the pilot. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer.