Skip to main content
Got A Tip?

Follow Us:

Read Next:

Endeavor To Pay Its First Cash Dividend, Plans Stock Buyback Ahead Of UFC-WWE Merger

Got A Tip? Tip Us

Breaking News

Donald Trump Found Liable In E. Jean Carroll Sexual Assault & Defamation Trial, Must Pay Nearly $5M In Damages
Read the full story

‘Minx’ Creator Says Season 2 “Was Written In A 20 Week Room With Nine Writers And Zero Robots”

Episodic photo of Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond
Jake Johnson and Ophelia Lovibond Starz

Minx Creator Ellen Rapoport has reason to celebrate today — her show has a premiere date on its new Starz home — but she hasn’t forgotten that it’s also day eight of the WGA strike.

After Starz revealed that her comedy would bow July 21, Rapoport reminded folks via Twitter how she was able to successfully execute the second season of the show.

“This season was written in a 20 week room staffed by nine writers and zero robots,” she said on social media.

Among other proposals, the WGA is fighting for minimum staffing for episodic TV writers rooms. For pre-greenlight rooms, it proposed “minimum staff of six writers, including four Writer-Producers.” For post-greenlight rooms, it proposed “one writer per episode up to six episodes, then one additional writer required for each two episodes after six, up to a maximum of 12 writers.

Related Story

Freeform's 'Good Trouble' Halts Production Due To WGA Picketing

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce Prigger (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher Doug Renetti (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The comedy from Lionsgate TV was canceled in January by HBO Max during its final week of production on the second season. It was rescued by the Lionsgate-owned Starz, which is also airing the first season.

Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer.

Must Read Stories

Read More About:

No Comments

Newswire

PMC

Deadline is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Deadline Hollywood, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

Site

ad