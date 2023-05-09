‘Minx’ Creator Says Season 2 “Was Written In A 20 Week Room With Nine Writers And Zero Robots”

Minx Creator Ellen Rapoport has reason to celebrate today — her show has a premiere date on its new Starz home — but she hasn’t forgotten that it’s also day eight of the WGA strike.

After Starz revealed that her comedy would bow July 21, Rapoport reminded folks via Twitter how she was able to successfully execute the second season of the show.

“This season was written in a 20 week room staffed by nine writers and zero robots,” she said on social media.

Among other proposals, the WGA is fighting for minimum staffing for episodic TV writers rooms. For pre-greenlight rooms, it proposed “minimum staff of six writers, including four Writer-Producers.” For post-greenlight rooms, it proposed “one writer per episode up to six episodes, then one additional writer required for each two episodes after six, up to a maximum of 12 writers.

Minx is set in 1970s Los Angeles and centers around Joyce Prigger (Lovibond), an earnest young feminist who joins forces with a low-rent publisher Doug Renetti (Johnson) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

The comedy from Lionsgate TV was canceled in January by HBO Max during its final week of production on the second season. It was rescued by the Lionsgate-owned Starz, which is also airing the first season.

Rapoport serves as showrunner and executive producer, alongside Paul Feig and Dan Magnante for Feigco Entertainment, Ben Karlin and Rachel Lee Goldenberg. Jake Johnson serves as a co-executive producer.