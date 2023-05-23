Matt Berry In Talks To Join Jason Momoa In Warner Bros’ ‘Minecraft’

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds
EXCLUSIVE: Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows) is in negotiations to star opposite Jason Momoa in the Minecraft movie that Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) will direct for Warner Bros.

Details as to the film’s plot and Berry’s role are under wraps. But the live-action pic adapts the Mojang sandbox video game, which is the highest-selling of all time. It’s scheduled to hit theaters on April 4, 2025.

The Minecraft film hails from Vertigo, co-financier Legendary, Mojang/Microsoft and Momoa’s On the Roam. Producers on the project include Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, Cale Boyter, Momoa, Torfi Frans Olafsson, Vu Bui and the late Jill Messick. The executive producers are Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jonathan Spaihts.

Berry is best known for his BAFTA and Critics’ Choice Award-nominated turn as vampire Laszlo Cravensworth in FX’s hit comedy What We Do in the Shadows, which returns for its fifth season on July 13th. Other notable credits for the British actor, comedian and writer include BBC’s Great Expectations, as well as Channel 4’s Year of the Rabbit and Toast of London, the latter of which he also co-created.

Berry is repped by CAA, Mgmt Entertainment, and B-Side Management in the UK.

