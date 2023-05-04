‘Million Dollar Island’ Arab Remake; ITV Plans License Renewal; Nemorin Names CCO — Global Briefs

MBC Readies Arab ‘Million Dollar Island’

Saudi Arabi-based broadcaster MBC is launched Ard Al-Million (Million Dollar Land), am Arab remake of Dutch format Million Dollar Island. MBC Group will produce the show from Neom, the Saudi smart city, in partnership with Blue Engine Studios. The “high-stakes social experiment” will see 100 Arab contestants compete for $1M through a series of mental and physical challenges. Each is given a bracelet worth $10,000, which can be won or lost on various tasks. Actor and host Mohamed El Shehri will present and the show will go out on MBC1 and MBC Iraq. A U.S. version of the show was shelved last year ahead of production for budgetary reasons. The format comes from John de Mol’s Talpa.

ITV Reapplies For PSB Channel License

Uk network ITV has applied to renew its channel licenses following the publication of the UK’s draft Media Bill. The application to Ofcom covers the Channel 3 nations and regions licences in England, Border Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland and a national Channel 3 breakfast licence. ITV considers the publication of the Media Bill, which will regulate streamers and provide several updates to existing broadcasting laws in the UK, as a “decisive staging post on the journey to a modern and flexible regulatory regime for TV and media.” Carolyn McCall, CEO of ITV, said: “The new framework in the draft Media Bill will be fundamental to ITV’s future as a PSB.”

Argonon-Backed Nemorin Signs Content Chief

Argonon-backed branded content outfit Nemorin Film & Video has signed a Chief Content Officer. Darren Smith, a former Executive Director of News UK’s Bridge Studios, joins in the newly-created role and will develop strategic content campaigns and partnerships for brands. His hire completes Nemorin’s senior management team and he will report into CEO Pete Fergusson. Nemorin was acquired by Masked Singer UK maker Argonon around two-and-a-half years ago and works with brands including McDonald’s, American Express and Expedia. “The completion of a best-in-class management team at Nemorin underlines our ambition to create the world’s best branded content company,” said Argonon CEO James Burstall.