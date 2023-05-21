Miley Cyrus Has No “Desire” To Tour Again Saying “There’s No Connection” In “Singing For Hundreds Of Thousands Of People”

Miley Cyrus scored a hit single earlier this year with “Flowers” but don’t expect the former Disney star to sing it on tour anytime soon. The singer seemingly has no desire to go on tour and singing in front of thousands of fans.

“It’s been a minute,” Cyrus told British Vogue. “After the last [headline arena] show I did [in 2014], I kind of looked at it as more of a question. And I can’t.'”

“Not only can’t,” she continued, “because can’t is your capability, but my desire. Do I want to live my life for anyone else’s pleasure or fulfillment other than my own?”

Cyrus had earlier said that she loves performing in front of friends and in an intimate setting adding, “Like singing for hundreds of thousands of people isn’t really the thing that I love. There’s no connection. There’s no safety.”

She continued, “It’s also not natural. It’s so isolating because if you’re in front of 100,000 people then you are alone.”

It’s been almost ten years since Cyrus last went on a world tour. Back in 2014, Cyrus embarked on the Bangerz Tour which consisted of 78 shows between February and October across Canada, United States, Europe, Latin America, Australia and New Zealand.

Since then, Cyrus scaled back on her musical tours. In 2015 she performed eight shows between the U.S. and Canada with the Milky Milk Milk Tour to support her fifth studio album Miley Cyrus and her Dead Petz. In 2019, she embarked on a seven-show tour called Festival Tour where she covered cities in Europe. Last year, Cyrus held the Attention Tour which consisted of five shows, one stop in L.A. and the rest in South American cities like Buenos Aires, Argentina and São Paulo, Brazil.